Gay marriage in Brindisi: carabiniere marries his partner in full uniform

Full dress ceremonycomplete with a guard of honor: so the carabiniere Angelo Orlandopinned chosen for service at Palazzo Chigi, said yes to his companion Joseph Pezzutoowner of a hairdressing shop. The civil union between the two, both originally from the province of Toaststook place in an Apulian farmhouse in Carovigno, in the Brindisi area.

As can be seen from the images shared on Instagram by the spouses and guests, the wedding respected everything Army ceremonialincluding the ritual of guard of honor of the carabinieriwho composed the bridge of sabers and, standing at attention, waited for the bride and groom to pass hand in hand.

The one between Angelo and Giuseppe is not the first LGBTQIA+ wedding in uniformbut it is the first in which to get married are two men. In July of 2022 the union between the Carabinieri deputy sergeant Elena Mangialardo and her partner Claudia De Dilectis was celebrated in Cefalù. And in 2019, Maria Rosa Mogavero, non-commissioned helmsman of the port authorities of the Ligurian city, and Lorella Cipro, commander of a unit of the Navy, got married in La Spezia. It dates back to 2017 the decision of the Defense General Staff to impose the guidelines on celebrations of the military even of the same sex.





