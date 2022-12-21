Charlton, a team that plays in League One, beat the Italian coach’s Brighton 4-3 on penalties and flew to the quarterfinals. City v Liverpool today

Brighton’s elimination from the Carabao Cup makes noise: the first English disappointment for Roberto De Zerbi arrives in London at the home of Charlton, the League One team who beat the seagulls 4-3 on penalties to earn the quarterfinals. It reaches United, Forest, Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Southampton and Leicester, waiting for City-Liverpool to complete the round of 16 today with the most awaited match of the entire programme.

Brighton — The departure of De Zerbi’s team is sensational. Because Charlton are navigating bad waters in the English third series, they are in a difficult moment and seem to be the sacrificial victim from the start, with 9 defenders protecting the goal. Lallana hit the crossbar in the 16th minute, but the tactic worked, because Brighton hit a wall every time they attacked, still standing when uncertain referee Bramall whistled three times. The penalties for Brighton start with Gross’ post and Trossard’s crossbar: March with the 5th penalty can still send De Zerbi’s team forward, but kicks in the corner. It goes to the bitter end: in the second series, Caicedo makes a mistake while Lavelle hits the target, transforming Charlton into the only non-Premier team in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup. See also Giovanni Moreno and his promise if Nacional came out champion

The words of the technician — “I’m sorry for our fans, we wanted to win and play in the quarter-finals of this competition – De Zerbi said after the match, visibly disappointed -. We played a good game, we did enough to win. But we made a lot of mistakes, and we’re going to lose on penalties. We have a strong group, we know the level we want to play at: we have to be ready for the next match (Monday against Southampton when the Premier League restarts, ed)”. De Zerbi also removes the alibis of players returning from the World Cup: the phosphorus of Mac Allister, world champion with Argentina, would have served to overcome the Charlton wall. “We are proud to have had players in Qatar – says De Zerbi -. We made some mistakes, we even missed the match point with March on penalties. When you are wrong as much as we are, we are about to lose” See also Election blow to Johnson in deep England

The others — United made no mistake, led by World Cup veteran Marcus Rashford liquidating 2-0 Burnley, leaders in the Championship and well fielded by Vincent Kompany. United. All easy for Forest, who won 3-1 at Blackburn in a match that started 15′ late due to traffic. Now all that is missing is the big match between City and Liverpool to close the picture: the quarterfinals table will be compiled after the Etihad match.

