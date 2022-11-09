Potter and Guardiola make a turnover, Mahrez and Alvarez decide. Surprised Brighton, Conte comes out at the hands of Nottingham

City eliminates Chelsea, De Zerbi wins against leaders Arsenal in the Premier League. In the third round of the Carabao Cup, the Citizens beat the Blues 2-0 and went through thanks to goals from Mahrez and Alvarez. The former Sassuolo’s Brighton wins 1-3 against the Gunners, Conte’s Tottenham loses (2-0) with Nottingham Forest and ends out of the competition. West Ham equalized with Blackburn and lost on penalties due to a mistake by Ogbonna, Liverpool with difficulty overcame Derby County (3-2 dcr). Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Southampton also snatch a ticket for the next round. The match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be staged on Thursday, following which the draw for the fourth round will be made, the penultimate before the semi-finals.

GREAT CITY, CHELSEA OUT – The big match of the third round is the one between the teams of Guardiola and Potter, who take advantage of the confrontation in the League Cup to make room for some young people: inside Lewis and Palmer for the Citizens, Pep leaves out De Bruyne and Haaland and focuses on Alvarez in the center of the attack. In Chelsea there is the “reserve” trident, made up of Ziyech, Broja and Pulisic. Also owners Zakaria and the class 2004 Hall. The opening minutes seem like the Grealish-show, with the English winger driving the Blues defense crazy. Chelsea found courage around the 20 ‘, Pulisic and Hall close to 1-0 but Ortega performs two miracles and keeps the result in a draw. In the second half, City go through Mahrez. The Algerian jumps two opponents and appears at the edge of the area, Chalobah knocks him down: free kick, beats and scores Mahrez. Five minutes later, Julian Alvarez doubled his score and, thanks to a tap-in, found the third consecutive goal. In the final Chelsea tries to shorten the distance, but Ortega manages to keep the clean sheet until the triple whistle. See also Russell suggests active suspensions as a solution to porpoising

DE ZERBI OK, COUNT OUT – After the championship poker at Chelsea, Brighton wins in comeback against Arsenal and in England there is already talk of… De Zerbi-ball. The Gunners – who initially leave Jesus, Odegaard and Martinelli on the bench – take the lead with Nketiah, then suffer the reversal of the Seagulls: Wellbeck, Mitoma and Lamptey score and the match ends 1-3. Roberto smiles, Conte is eliminated: Tottenham renounces some very successful players, Nottingham Forest stings in the second half and scores two goals with Renan Lodi and Lingard. In the last quarter of an hour, the Spurs play 11 against 10, shooting several times but without success.

THE OTHERS – Liverpool challenge Derby County, a League One club, and Klopp launches from 1 ‘five very young: Stewart (2002), Ramsay (2003), Clark (2005), Bajcetic and Frauendorf (2004). After 45 ‘of balance, in the second half Nunez, Firmino and Elliott enter to look for the winning goal. Nothing to do, nothing extra, it goes directly to the penalty kicks. The match ends 3-2, with the decisive transformations of Nunez, Oxlade and Elliott. Blackburn eliminates West Ham, who after 2-2 in the 90 ‘(goals by Vale, Fornals, Antonio and Brereton) misses the tenth penalty. On the score 10-9 for the guests, Ogbonna hits the crossbar and condemns him. The penalties also give the victory to Newcastle (3-2 against Crystal Palace, after 90 ‘without a goal) and Southampton (1-1 in regulation time, then 6-5 with Sheffield). Wolverhampton is also celebrating, thanks to a narrow victory against Leeds, the result of Boubacar Traoré’s final goal. See also Teófilo Gutiérrez, to pay millionaire debt for default

November 9, 2022 (change November 9, 2022 | 23:37)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Carabao #Cup #Zerbi #beats #Arsenal #Tottenham #home #City #eliminates #Chelsea