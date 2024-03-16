A fire occurred in the early hours of Friday devastated the residence of Cara Delevingne Located in Studio City, Los Angeles (USA), while she was in London. Although no deaths were reported, two people were injured by the incident.

The conflagration It began at nightfall under circumstances that have not yet been clarified, apparently in a bedroom located in the back area of ​​the property. He fire It gained intensity, advanced towards the attic on the second floor and culminated in the collapse of the roof of the house.

What time did firefighters arrive at Cara Delevingne's mansion?

The brigade of firefighters was alerted at approximately 3.52am and was quickly deployed towards the 600 m² property. A team of 94 professionals worked hard for more than two hours to gain access and mitigate the fire. The next morning, smoke could be seen emanating from the building, although it no longer represented danger.

During the incident, Delevingne He was not at home, and his caregiver, whose identity has not been released, received medical attention for minor smoke inhalation.

The actress He took to Instagram to share his desolation at what happened. “My Heart is broken today, I can't believe it. “Life can change in the blink of an eye, so appreciate what you have,” He stated along with an image of his two felines, which, he later confirmed, were safe.

The actress shared this image and thanked the firefighters. Photo: Instagram/Cara Delevingne

Delevingne thanked profusely through a video the efforts of the firefighters and volunteers who came to help and captured the emergency vehicles near their home. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all the firefighters and people who came forward to help”he expressed.

What was Cara Delevingne's mansion like before the fire?

In 2021, the exceptional Adult Games House, a concept inspired by the character of Mad Hatter of the work 'Alice in Wonderland'. In a video of Architectural Digest You can see a decoration very far from the classic neutral colors and marble finishes thanks to the vision of the renowned model. This two-story space is distinguished by its unique look, which includes everything from lion sculptures to Gucci wallpapers with heron motifs to a white and transparent Wurlitzer piano design.

In addition, it houses a vast collection of Japanese puzzles and even offers the comfort of a skateboard to move around the residence's firm floors, a creative solution to avoid foot discomfort.

In accordance with the concept of keeping its childish essence alive and welcoming any innovative proposal, the installation of a play space with white and red balls was arranged. This area, beyond providing an environment of joy, is designed to facilitate the release of stress.