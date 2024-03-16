“I can’t believe it,” writes the top model on Instagram. The Los Angeles property where she lived with her two cats was destroyed by fire. Two people were injured.

The destroyed property of the model Cara Delevingne: The cause of the fire was initially unclear. Image: AP

FLambs destroyed model and actress Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles mansion. “My heart is broken today,” the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram on Friday. “Life can change in the blink of an eye. So appreciate what you have.” Delevingne, who according to US media was not in Los Angeles at the time of the fire, thanked the fire department and posted a video of several emergency vehicles with flashing lights near her property.

Two people were injured after flames engulfed the villa in the Studio City district on Friday night (local time), CNN reported. Nearly 100 firefighters battled the blaze in Delevingne's two-story home for more than two hours, it said. The roof collapsed. US media published videos showing blazing flames and tall columns of smoke.

The British top model also posted photos of her two cats in an Instagram story. “You live!! “Thank you to the firefighters,” Delevingne wrote, adding a red heart. As NBC reported, two women were able to leave the house with the two animals in their arms. The kittens were fine. The broadcaster described the model's property as a “multi-million dollar mansion.” Delevingne, also known from the fantasy series Carnival Row, is currently starring in the London West End production of Cabaret.



The cause of the fire was initially unclear. According to US media, the injured include a person in the house who suffered minor smoke inhalation and a member of the emergency team who was taken to a clinic with minor injuries.