Model Cara Delevingne spoke openly about her depression and suicidal thoughts during her teenage years, which she associated with the internal homophobia she experienced, as she stated that it deeply affected her to realize that she was also attracted to people of the same sex. . This is because even today people whose sexual orientation is not heterosexual are discriminated against.

The actress also commented that she grew up “in a very conservative environment” that did not respect different identities and sexual orientations, a situation that she ended up internalizing and that led to a deep “dislike” with herself.

Cara Delevingne claimed in June 2020 that she falls in love with the person, not their physical appearance or sexual orientation. Photo: broadcast

“I grew up in a very traditional and conservative home. I didn’t know anyone who was gay at the time and there was a time when I wasn’t even aware of my own internal homophobia. The idea of ​​having partners of the same sex struck me as unpleasant. And that displeasure I ended up living with myself. He told me: ‘Oh my God, I would never do something like that,’ ”he revealed to the actress. Gwyneth paltrow on the Goop podcast.

Cara Delevingne stated in an interview with Variety magazine last June that she identified as pansexual. “I know there is clearly a correlation between all of that and my bouts of depression and suicidal thoughts. I was ashamed of who he was. Fortunately, now that is a part of me that I accept and love very much, “he told Paltrow.

Internalized homophobia is the fear or hatred of one’s homosexuality, which produces a hostile attitude and rejection towards other people who do not identify as heterosexual and towards the person himself, according to a 1997 investigation conducted by four American psychologists.

“All members of society are taught the conventions. We learn about stigma and prejudice about certain groups from an early age. So when a person begins to recognize that he or she is gay or lesbian, that negativity already exists ”, detailed Ilan Meyer, researcher of public policy and sexual orientation law at the University of California, to the BBC.