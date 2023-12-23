Dramatic accident at dawn on the A4: an SUV crashed into a truck and unfortunately a 20-year-old boy lost his life

Tragic night on Italian roads, with several accidents causing very young victims. A particularly serious one occurred on the A4 motorway, on the border between Lombardy and Piedmont. A 20 year old boy he lost his life instantly, while his 21-year-old friend who was with him survived, albeit injured. The driver of the truck into which the two young people crashed was uninjured.

Huge tragedy at the first light of dawn this morning in northern Italy. In fact, around 6:00, a car with two very young boys on board crashed into a truck on theA4 motorwaynear the Marcallo Mesero toll booth, on the border between Lombardy and Piedmont.

The police are investigating to try to clarify causes and dynamics of the accidentwhile unfortunately we are dealing with the budget, which once again was dramatic.

On the car, a suv T Roc from VolksWagen, they were traveling two very young boys. According to what emerged, the car would have violently impacted the corner of a truck, ending up completely destroyed.

They immediately intervened on site 118 rescuers hey Fire fighters. The latter worked for a long time to extract the two boys from the wreckage.

Nothing to do for the 20 year old boy

For one of them, a 20 year old boy residing in Biellaunfortunately there wasn't nothing to do. He died instantly from the serious trauma sustained in the crash.

The friend 21 years oldwho according to what emerged was driving the vehicle, was transported in code yellow to the nearest hospital. Luckily the truck driver was uninjured.

Another fatal accident in Abruzzo

A few hours earlieraround 2:00, another very young boy lost his life in a car accident that occurred in Marsicaan area of ​​the Abruzzo hinterland in the province of L'Aquila.

His name was Damiano Colombo and after losing control of his car, he crashed into a concrete wall. After the impact, the car caught fire, leaving the 31-year-old no escape.

Damiano lived in Ortucchioa small village already hit by a very similar tragedy in May 2022, when 29-year-old Lino Raglione lost his life in circumstances dramatically similar to those of Damiano.

The municipality, as a sign of respect, has canceled all Christmas events and arranged for tomorrow, the day of the funeral, on citizen mourning.