La Spezia – A car with a family of 5 people on board, including three children, rolled over this morning at dawn inside a motorway tunnel in La Spezia. The accident occurred inside the Madonna del Poggiolo tunnel on the A12 motorway between the Brugnato and Carrodano toll boothsshortly after 7.

The family, from Rome, was traveling for the holidays when for reasons still under investigation the car, an Audi, overturned and remained in the middle of the road. The five members of the family, parents in their forties and three children aged 11, 8 and 5, they managed to get out on their own from the wreckage of the vehicle which was practically destroyed.

They then waited at the edge of the tunnel for help to arrive. Firefighters, 118, blue cross and Brugnato polstrada arrived on site. The family, practically unharmed, was taken to the hospital for investigations emergency room of the Sant'Andrea hospital in La Spezia. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.