What is the car with the most horsepower in the world? What is the car with the most powerful engine in the world? In recent years, the power of the cars produced is reaching limits that were unthinkable until a few years ago. There are supercars that reach them 800 hp with a certain ease and hypercar with 4-digit powers.

The big ones technological advances in the field of design, also with the help of increasingly precise and complex software, in addition to development of new propulsion systems such as hybrid or electric ones combined with thermal engines has allowed us to create machines with a lot of horsepower, with very powerful cars capable of reaching 2,000 hp quota.

Most powerful engine in the world

The most powerful engine in the world on a road car it is the one mounted on the Koenigsegg Gemera which develops a power of 2,300 horsepower with 2,750 Nm of torque.

The most powerful engine in the world is that of Koenigsegg Gemera which develops a power of 2,300 horses with 2,750 Nm of torque

Car with the most horsepower in the world

When drawing up the list of cars with the most horsepower in the worldwill only be taken into account cars actually produced, with specifications verified by various tests. Therefore any handcrafted, modified or racing car will not be included in the ranking. With regret we exclude any racing cars and cars like the Devel Sixteen (speculations attest to this on 5,000hpbut too little is known about the real performance)

pos MODEL MACHINE Weight kg) POWER (HP) TORQUE (Nm) 1 Koenigsegg Gemera 1,850 2,300 2,750 2 Lotus Evija 1,700 2,000 1,700 3 Rimac Nevera 2,150 1,914 2,360 4 Pininfarina Battista 2,200 1,900 2,300 5 Hennessey Venom F5 1,338 1.817 1,617 6 SSC Tuatara 1247 1,770 1,735 7 Bugatti Chiron Supersport [1945 1,600 1,500 8 Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut 1,390 1.600 1,500 9 Koenigsegg Regera 1,420 1,500 2,000 10 Aston Martin Valkyrie 1,030 1.176 900 The cars with the most horsepower in the world – Most powerful cars in the world

1 Koenigsegg Gemera the car with the most horsepower in the world

In first place among most powerful production cars in the worldwe find the Gemera from the luxurious Swedish brand which bears the name of its founder, von Koenigsegg. He himself, with the smile of someone who knows, presented the new Gemera driven by 5.0 L, bi-turbo V8 from Jesko. The thermal components will be combined with a electric motor called Dark Matter. The result is 2,300 hp And 2,750 Nm.

Koenigsegg Gemera, the most powerful car in the world featuring the most powerful engine in the world

There He groans can snap on the 0-100 km/h in just 1.9 sec, a result that is difficult to achieve for a 4-seater and 2-ton machine. The first ones will be delivered to customers in 2024 and are expensive 1.5 million euros. In total they will come 300 produced.

Between most powerful cars in the world there’s Lotus Evija (means “the first living”) and is also the first on this list completely electric. The megacar (over 1 MW or 1,300 hp of power) of Lotusexploit four electric motors to reach i 2,000 horsepower And 1,700 Nm of couple. In true Lotus style, it uses latest generation batteries, reduced in weight, capable of “add lightness” and keep the car under i 1,700kg. Words very dear to the founder of the English brand, Colin Chapman.

Lotus Evija electric hypercar seen in profile, three of the 10 most powerful cars in the world

The Evija will be produced in 130 specimens in total. The project involved the team Williams Advanced Engineering in the development of electric motors, similar to those of Formula E And Formula 1capable of placing it near the top of the most powerful cars in the world.

3 Rimac Nevera

The Rimac Nevera is another of the cars with the most horsepower in the world which it aroused more sensation in recent years. The Croatian company has not only surprised with its technology and production choices, in addition to the various collaborations with other car manufacturers, but also surprises with its performance. The Rimac electric exploit 4 electric motors used to express the equivalent of 1,914 hp and 2,360 Nm of torque.

With these technologies developed in house, Nevera is capable of a shot 0-100 km/h under two seconds and just 9.3 seconds to reach 300 km/h. In short, a car that doesn’t mess around, as it can confirm some famous English television presenter/journalist.

There Rimac Nevera achieved a new record at the Nurburgring, beating the one held by Tesla, setting the time of 7 minutes, 5 seconds and 98 cents (7’5″098 sec).

4 Pininfarina Battista

Still in the territory megacarhere she is first Italian car to fit in between cars with the most horsepower in the world most powerful in the world; precisely from one of the most iconic brands in motoring: Pininfarina. It takes its name from the founder of the well-known body shop, Battista Farina and it is also in this case totally electricwith the power being delivered by four electric motors, one on each axle.

Pininfarina Battista Anniversary electric hypercar movement

Their job is to provide the 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque, useful for reaching 300 km/h in just 12 seconds. There Baptist was presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, will be produced in solo 150 copies and it will cost 2.6 million euros.

5 Hennessey Venom F5

The next one on the list comes from the United States, in particular from Texan brand of Hennessey. In true American style, the Venom F5 mount a 7.6-liter bi-turbo V8able to 1,817 horsepower and 1,617 Nm if powered by ethanol E85. She is fifth in the rankings most powerful cars in the world.

The advantage for Hennessey is in its lightness, in fact by eliminating the heavy battery pack it stops the scale at only 1,360 kg. Despite this, the former speed record holder sees itself being outclassed by new technologies.

6 SSC Tuatara

The American brand has been trying to break the world speed record for years. The last attempt at SSCit was with the Tuatara. A car completely developed in house, capable of producing 1,770 hp and 1,735 Nm of couple with ethanol E85for alone 1,247 kg in weight.

SSC Tuatara, among the 10 most powerful machines in the world

In 2021 he would have recorded an average speed of 455 km/h on the round trip near Las Vegas, but the record was not confirmed by any Guinness official, therefore not recognized. This does not stop the attempts of the American brand which promises a version of the Tuatara with four-wheel drive, hybrid and capable of reaching 2,300 hp. It would also rise to the top of the list of the most powerful cars in the world.

7 Bugatti Chiron Supersport

Among the most powerful cars in the world, the Bugatti Chiron Supersport is perhaps also the most famous car on the listand for good reasons. Bugattis represents the company that has put the most effort into the world of hypercars with a project that began with Veyron and continued with Chiron. He made a dynasty of machines designed with one obsessive attention to performance and luxury.

The Chiron Supersportin particular, develops 1,600 hp (100 more than a “simple” Chiron). The fascination and power of this car derive from the engine named “Thor”, also mounted on Bugatti Centodiecia W16 quad-turbo 7,993 cm³.

8 Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

The Swedish brand returns to eighth place among the most powerful cars with the model Jesko Absolut. This car holds the speed record for production road cars, exceeding 530 km/h of maximum speed declared. The price well beyond the 3 million euros.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

Jesko, named after the founder’s father, mounts the 5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, 1,600 HP and 1,500 Nm of torque that will be mounted on the new Gemera. This bodes well for the performance of Christian von Koenigsegg’s new car.

9 Koenigsegg Regera

The Regera represents the previous generation to Jeskowas in fact produced from 2016 to 2022, but still remains a car from 1,500 hp. Enough to still remain in the top 10. The Regera features a 5.0 L bi-turbo V8 later developed and fitted on the Jesko.

Koenigsegg Regera, among the most powerful cars in the world

Plus it takes advantage of a battery pack developed by Rimac and paired with three electric motors, capable of developing 525kW. The peculiarity of this car lay in the transmission system called KDD Systemwhich allowed, via a torque converter, not to use a gearbox with different speeds but substantially a single gear.

10 Aston Martin Valkyrie

Maybe the car from more extreme look on this list, but with what it takes to compete. The car developed by the English brand, in collaboration with Red Bull Racing F1 Team and Adrian Newey exploits the aerodynamic flows in the most exasperated way, like a real track car.

Aston martin V1211

The powertrain is composed of a Naturally aspirated V12 developed in collaboration with 6.5 L Cosworth and Rimac batteries. The total output of this full-hybrid is 1,139 hp for 1,355 kg.

These are the stsacchine with a chivalry that also seems exaggerated. In a few years they will be overcome with the help of new technologies and new design techniques. The list of most powerful cars in the world will be continuously updated. In the meantime, we enjoy the current wonders of engineering with the awareness that many companies around the world strive every day to achieve even more impressive results.

And will they abolish the super tax? We hope to see these cars with the most horsepower in the world driving around with Italian plates!

👉 Sports cars

👉 MOTOR EVENTS

👉 Restomod restored historic cars

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK