A special personalized number plate has been popping up in the vicinity of Bruges for a few weeks now. The Jaguar with the license plate ‘KUT-WIF’ stands out. “Perhaps a gift with the divorce”, car spotters gamble on social media.

The number plate naturally causes some laughter. “Is something different than ‘baby on board,” said one Twitter user.

At the Belgian RDW, the Vehicle Registration Service (DIV), they refer to the provisions for a personalized number plate. It can contain a maximum of eight characters. The DIV ensures that non-personalized license plates do not have political, insulting or racist connotations. Names of political parties, swear words and offensive terms are prohibited.

For personalized number plates, on the other hand, there is more freedom. The owner says that the number plate has now been replaced.