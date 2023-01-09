Venice, car with five young people ends up against the guard rail: 2 dead

Around 8 pm yesterday, 8 January 2023, a car carrying five young people crashed into the guard rail near San Donà di Piave (Venice). Two boys died, while the other three were injured. According to reports from Ansa, the five young people were aboard a Seat Ibiza and were traveling along a stretch of road that runs along the Piave embankment.

It was raining heavily last night in that area. The wet asphalt probably caused the car to skid and crash. However, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

According to an initial reconstruction, braking on a bend would have caused the Seat Ibiza to go off the road. The car would then have crashed into the guard rail, at the exact point where it ends. The guard rail, therefore, entering the right rear door of the car, hit a girl and a boy, aged 20 and 23, killing them. The firefighters, who immediately arrived on the spot, extracted the three young survivors from the metal sheets, promptly entrusted to the rescue services of 118.