A car with a man and three children crashed hard into a tree along Kalkhofseweg near Haps on Sunday morning. According to the police, all occupants were injured, one child was seriously injured.

The driver of the crashed car is a 44-year-old man from Haps. The other occupants, police said, are children aged 12, 14 and 16. The 16-year-old boy was seriously injured. The police could not say anything at the beginning of the evening on Sunday about how the father and the children are doing, who were all taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet said what caused the accident. “Investigation into the cause is still ongoing,” said a spokesman for the East Brabant police. “The car has been seized and will be further investigated on Monday.”

According to the spokesman, there is currently no question that the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Passengers in back seat freed by firefighters

See also Conservative Ulf Kristersson is elected Prime Minister with the support of the extreme right A mobile medical team was flown in with an air ambulance to provide support. Several ambulances have also been sent to the accident.

Two of the occupants in the back seat were freed by firefighters. The man and one child were able to leave the vehicle on their own. All involved have been taken to hospital for treatment.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.