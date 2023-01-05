Car with 4 people on board falls from a 76-meter cliff, all alive: “It’s a miracle”

In California, a car carrying a family of four plunged off a cliff 76.7 meters high. The accident occurred in an area near San Francisco, famous as the “Devil’s Slide”, probably because of its height. He brings it back Republic.

The Tesla flipped over and then landed on all four wheels after the terrible fall. Some witnesses immediately called for help. The two adults were rescued by a helicopter, while the firefighters took care of extracting the two children from the vehicle, the couple’s children, aged 9 and 4 respectively.

The chief of the fire brigade called what happened “a real miracle”, since the cliff hardly leaves a chance for those who fall from the top. However, the police observed that the road was not rough at the point where the car crashed, although there was no guard rail.

According to what he reports Republic, which cites police statements, “investigators believe that the tragedy was an intentional act by the man” driving. It is Dharmesh Patel, a 41-year-old doctor from Pasadena. The case continues to investigate for clarity.