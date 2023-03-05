own and maintaining a car will cost even more in 2023. This is the snapshot of the data that was released by Federcarrozzieri during the national conference of the association of Italian body shops held in Cavenago di Brianza. According to the report, the average cost for a car stands at 4,219 euros, with an increase of +4.8% compared to 10 years ago, a historic moment in which the same cost items stopped at 4,025 euros.

As reported by Federcarrozzieri, one of the elements that affects the most on the expensive car is undoubtedly the price of fuel, with the association hypothesizing an average of 2.5 full cars per month per car, thus highlighting that refueling will cost around 2,784 euros per year, against the 2,622 euros spent on average in 2013 (+6.2%). The same goes for components and in particular spare parts, but also tires and lubricants. To date, the expenditure is 275 euros, with an increase of 21.2% more than 10 years ago, while as regards ordinary maintenance and repairs, the expense rises from 337 euros in 2013 to the current 448.5 euros (+33%).

There are several factors that have to influence this situation, starting from the increase in energy costs, as well as the shortage of raw materials that have ended up create a negative effect on the industry, already starting from 2021. In these two years we have thus witnessed the growth in the prices of spare parts, paints, technical instruments without counting the weight of energy costs for the workshops. “This has led to an increase in the costs of interventions on cars – explained Federcarrozzieri, a further appeal after the association had already made itself the spokesman in recent weeks for the situation that body shops are going through in Italy. Taxes on cars also rose, with an average of 240 euros compared to the 228 euros per year recorded in 2013. Less evident, however, was the increase in tolls and parking meters, with annual spending rising from 78.6 euros per family in 2013 to the current 87 euros (+10.7%).