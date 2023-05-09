In Italy i car theft continue to increase: in 2022 the threshold of 100,000 vehicles stolen. However often thieves prefer not to steal the entire car, instead targeting individual components such as wheels and rims, more easily resold. And the volume grows too of stolen wheels. If you add to the cost of the tyres the current price for a set of alloy wheelsthe damage caused by this increasingly growing phenomenon becomes even more serious, reaching a cost of 800/1,000 euros upwards for the individual user.

A Mercedes on the ground with all 4 wheels stolen.

How not to have your car wheels stolen

In order not to have your car wheels stolen, the market offers various solutions, but none can prevent wheel theft entirely. With battery-operated tools, larger shells and little attention to the car’s components, thieves will always be able to find a way to take away the loot. The research work by manufacturers of wheel locks is to make the theft as complicated as possible.

Theft of wheels from the Fiat 500 transported on freight trains

Anti-theft bolts

Among the solutions cheaper and more efficientthere are the anti-theft bolts. It’s about four bolts, one per wheel, lockable and unscrewable only with the use of a specific key. This will prevent anyone without the correct wrench from unscrewing the bolt without damaging it or being noticed.

Anti-theft bolts with specific anti-theft key

Much of the effectiveness of these accessories depends on the strength of materials and their shape. Indeed if the material with which the bolts are made is very hard, it will be more complicated to deform them and to unbolt them with force. Same principle for the shape: the more difficult it is to grip, the more difficult it will be to unscrew it.

It is precisely on the basis of these characteristics that the price varies. Some kits of four nuts plus key they can cost from €15, up to €100. Remember to hand the keys to the tire specialist when carrying out operations on the wheels.

Wheel chock or brake shoe

Another valid mechanical anti-theft device for car wheels is a wheel lock device or the classic jaw. In fact, today there are different locking systems, but the principle is similar for all. It is in fact a metal element which, snapping shut, acts as a stop between the wheel itself and the asphalt surface.

Car wheel chock

To prevent anyone from opening it, the wheel chock uses a lock and a key. Also to ensure an extra layer of security, some of these devices also have a plate that serves to cover the bolts from prying eyes.

Classic anti-theft jaw

The price average for the pair of jaws is usually of €70 and while fitting them is a tedious job, it works quite efficiently as a deterrent to impractical thieves.

Alarm with lift sensor

Although many modern cars already have them, this practical safety measure acts before thieves have the opportunity to damage the rims themselves. Indeed, By detecting the unnatural lifting of the car, the sensors activate the alarm systems to deter thieves.

Alarm with motion sensors

However, it is the prevention system most expensive among those offered. For a good system after market, the price can be around €700, plus installation costs if you turn to professional installers.

Be careful where you park

Maybe it’s there most obvious precautionyet the most underrated. Parking your car carefully or strategically can prevent most thefts from the outset. Leave the middle in correspondence with cameras would put thieves in extreme difficulty. Otherwise it can hinder the removal operation parking next to the curb or near a wall where you must try to pull the car as close as possible to materially prevent the possibility of removing the wheel from the vehicle.

Parking near surveillance cameras allows you to record license plates, faces and acts committed by thieves

Wheel theft insurance

Another useful precaution for this kind of theft concerns the insurance coverage. With particular attention to the voice “partial theft”. In fact, this kind of policy also covers the theft of car components and not necessarily the entire vehicle.

But be careful, because the circumstances of the theft could be disputed: for example if you declare that the car is kept in garage and the theft takes place on the street, the insurer may refuse to cover the damages.

Alfa Romero Stelvio parked on the street that has had its wheels cannibalised.

The cost of these wheel locks never exceeds the price of a set of wheels and tyres. And since it is certain that the wheel thefts will not stop, adopting prevention systems becomes fundamental.

Unfortunately, the cost of a set of tires and rims is expensive, so often those who have had their wheels stolen decides to buy them used, unknowingly fueling the illegal market and also risking receiving stolen goods.

👉 All about tyres

👉 Calculation of alternative measures

👉 Approval of alternative wheels in the workshop at the tire specialist

👉 How to read the tire label

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK