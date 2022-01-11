Sunday, time to wash my car. At the car wash they have different programs, from ‘showroom quality’, ‘glossy & protected’ and ‘glossy’ to ‘clean’. Just clean seems fine to me for my modest car. When it’s my turn, I say to the friendly-looking guy behind the cash register, “Clean, please.” He looks at me with wide eyes: “What’s beautiful? You don’t say ‘BREAD’ at the bakery, do you?’” Somewhat surprised I answer: “I mean the washing program is clean.” The boy catches up. “Oh, yes sorry, the names for the washing programs have changed since yesterday.”

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl