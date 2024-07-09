In St. Petersburg, a 25-year-old car wash attendant raped a schoolgirl in the front door

A 25-year-old car wash attendant has been detained in St. Petersburg for raping a 17-year-old schoolgirl in the front door of her home. This was reported by REN TV with reference to the source.

According to the source, the crime occurred on the night of June 30. According to him, the victim has acute respiratory viral infection, locunar tonsillitis and acute gastritis. The girl was admitted to the hospital in a moderate condition.

According to the channel, the offender was detained at his place of work. Law enforcement officers drew up a report against him under the administrative article on petty hooliganism. Now the issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.

