A 30-year-old motorcyclist was involved in a tragic road accident in Cernusco on the Naviglio in the province of Milan. The man was riding his motorcycle when, suddenly, he crashed into a car.

Cernusco sul Naviglio-accident

Here’s what happened to him.

Road accident in Cernusco sul Naviglio: violent collision between a car and a motorbike

This morning a terrible road accident occurred in Cernusco on the Naviglio, a location in the province of Milan. A boy of about 30 years old was on his motorbike when, along Olmo Farmhousecollided with a car.

Cernusco on the Naviglio

The reasons for which this collision occurred are not known, nor which of the two means of transport caused the accident. The car was probably taking the main direction and while turning she didn’t notice the motorbike coming.

A couple of people were travelling in the car involved in the accident spouses, aged 77 and 72. The two remained trapped inside the car and had to wait for the firefighters to arrive to be transported to the hospital. Both are not in danger of life, but have reported wounds and bruises following the impact.

The driver of the motorbike died

The twist was different as regards the motorcyclist 30-year-old, who was thrown from his motorcycle following the impact. The impact was so violent that the vehicle even lost its wheel front, making any type of control over the bike impossible.

Cernusco on the Naviglio

Three ambulances and a medical car arrived on site and took care of stabilize the man before transporting him to the hospital of Monza. His condition appeared critical from the first minute, but unfortunately a few hours after his arrival at the hospital he died. The autopsy will clarify the reasons for this death.

The article Car against motorcycle, the crash was fatal: three people involved, the toll is dramatic comes from Bigodino.

#Car #Motorcycle #Crash #Fatal #People #Involved #Toll #Dramatic