Pay attention to the state of the car tiresin view of thesummer exodus because in May the checks of the Lazy focus precisely on the condition of the tyres. These are the routine checks on tires that are part of the campaign “Safe Holidays 2023” promoted by Assorubber And Police. Police checks take place in the month of May and in the first two weeks of Juneon the streets of Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Veneto, Tuscany, Marche and Puglia.

Traffic police checks on tyres

During the checks foreseen in the Safe Holidays initiative, the Traffic Police check above all the condition of the tyres of cars and their possible breakdowns and irregularities, i.e. the correct approvalthe correspondence of the dimensional and performance parameters shown in circulation cardthe possible presence of cuts and/or damage visible to the naked eye, etc.

The traffic police checks focus on the condition of the tyres

The controls of the Polstrada also focus on the tread depth which on cars must be at least of 1.6mmon any apparent damages and the agents proceed to a documentary check to ascertain that the tires fitted correspond to those indicated and permitted in the registration document. In 2022 the Road Police checked further 13,500 carsfrom North to South, from East to West.

Calling attention to the condition of the tyre

The purpose of this campaign was to draw attention to car tyres, the most important touch point between a vehicle and the road. Their role is fundamental especially with regard to the road safetybecause a tire in poor condition or not suitable for the vehicle you drive can become dangerous.

Car tires are the first and most important point of contact between a vehicle and the road

It often tends to underestimate the importance of tires in relation to the season in which they are used (summer tires in winter and winter tires during the summer). Or even worse some motorists drive cars that have a uneven equipmentthat is, different tires on the axles: winter in front and summer in the back or vice versa.

What are the risks of traveling with smooth, old and unapproved tyres

A risk factor for driving is represented by smooth, old and non-approved tyres. Unfortunately the economic crisis it doesn’t help in this sense and it affects our roads where there are enough cars dated. In fact, on Italian roads there are approx 53.1 million vehicles of which 39.8 million vehicles with an average age of 12 years and 3 months, but almost 60% are over 10 years of age and unfortunately these percentages are continuously worsening. The average age of the sample of cars checked in previous years is younger than the national average and stands at 9 years and 10 months, so it should show better condition.

In Italy there are almost 40 million cars with an average age of 12 years and 3 months

In the regions under investigation, 17 million vehicles are registered, equal to 43.5% of the national total (Source Aci 2021). Survey data confirm that as the age of vehicles increases, so do the missing revisions, damage to the tires on the shoulders and non-homogeneities per axle: i.e. the older a vehicle is, the greater these non-conformities are. THE smooth tires, instead, they are a constant that stands on average at 9% for all ages of the vehicles checked. Vehicles less than ten years old show tire problems (including failure to inspect) in one out of four checks (25% of the sample). For vehicles older than ten years, the percentage rises to approx 40% of the samplethat is, two out of five cars.

Safe Holidays 2023 Assogomma and Polstrada

Polstrada controls inside the Safe Holidays 2023 campaign they were aimed precisely at making motorists aware of greater attention to the condition of their car tyres. From 2011 to today, they have been monitored as part of the Almost Safe Holiday Campaign 160,000 vehicles. Compared to 1 vehicle with non-compliant tires in 2011 today there are 3.5.

In the 2022 inspections vehicles with uneven equipment they were almost the 5% of the sample. It was about those cars that mount tires of different makes or models on the same axle or they are equipped with two winter tires on the driven axle and two summer tires on the rear, the so-called mixed equipment.

THE damages visible to the naked eye have been present in the 5.4% of the overall sample with almost doubling of the analogous non-compliance detected in previous years in the same territories. It came to hernias or cuts deep that can be the antechamber of a subsidence structure of the tyre, i.e. bursting. This case study is to be paid particular attention to summer when outside temperatures are particularly high, the road surface is hot and the cars are burdened with a load of passengers and luggage.

The wear limit on cars required by law is 1.6 mm

The stopped cars that had tyres without approval have been around 3% of the total. It was a particularly serious non-conformity which, in addition to one sanction pecuniary, provides for the possibility of withdrawal of the registration certificate and send it in vehicle inspection. In all the regions investigated, this year’s non-approval figures are significantly higher than the same figures found in the same region in the last few editions.

Non-compliant car tyres, what does the law say?

The state of the tires is regulated by thearticle 79 of the Highway Code, which refers to the efficiency of motor vehicles and their trailers on the road. The technical prescriptions are contained in regulation (DPR 495/92): the law says that the legal depth limit of the main tread grooves must be at least 1.60mm for automotiveOf 1.00 mm for motorcycles and of 0.50 mm for mopeds. In addition the tread with relief design must be clearly visible on its entire width and on the entire circumference of the tire.

From 16 May to 14 October, driving with M+S type winter tires is prohibited

Driving with non-compliant tyres, in addition to being dangerous, also entails an administrative fine from 85 to 338 euros plus the loss of two points of the licence. In the event of Polstrada checks, also on the basis of weather or road conditions, the agent who detects the irregularity can also oblige the driver to stop driving. The law also says that only tires whose measure is indicated in circulation card. In this case, offenders risk a hefty fine what goes from €422 to €1,695the withdrawal of the registration certificate and the obligation to inspect the car.

Polstrada checks took place on the roads of Piedmont, Marche, Tuscany, Lazio, Umbria and Puglia

Furthermore from 16 May to 14 October on our roads it is forbidden to drive with winter tires type M+S, which have a speed code lower than that shown on the registration certificate. This type of offense can be punished with a fine and with the car stop.

Car tyres, how to behave

Acquire approved tyres , suitable for the season and possibly of known brands . Avoid buying used and especially regrooved tires (further regrooved to increase their life), the sale of which is prohibited.

, and possibly of . Avoid buying used and especially regrooved tires (further regrooved to increase their life), the sale of which is prohibited. Always check if the tires correspond to the registration certificate checking that the tires fitted have the correct dimensions and performance required by the vehicle.

checking that the tires fitted have the correct dimensions and performance required by the vehicle. Contact for maintenance a specialized professional tire specialists that have clearly visible signs, possibly verifying that they are registered in Chamber of Commerce in the specific category that identifies the profession of tire specialist (ATECOFIN code 45 20 40).

that have clearly visible signs, possibly verifying that they are registered in in the specific category that identifies the profession of tire specialist (ATECOFIN code 45 20 40). After the purchase it is always good to check that on the receipt the amount referred to the goods purchased from the performance of the service (assembly, balancing, etc.) is reported separately. Also check that the environmental contribution for each tire to be disposed of is indicated on the receipt, always separately.

the amount referred to the goods purchased from the performance of the service (assembly, balancing, etc.) is reported separately. Also check that the environmental contribution for each tire to be disposed of is indicated on the receipt, always separately. When picking up the car, make sure that the pressure sensor if it exists, is functional.

if it exists, is functional. Remember that the do-it-yourself assembly it is prohibited by law.

it is prohibited by law. The control over inflation of the tires should be done once a month and cold . To carry out this operation, it is advisable to always contact a tire specialist who has calibrated pressure gauges.

of the tires should be done . To carry out this operation, it is advisable to always contact a tire specialist who has calibrated pressure gauges. Having the receipt that certifies the purchase is important to enforce the legal guarantee 24 months from the date of purchase, which must be asserted against the seller, i.e. the tire fitter and not against the manufacturer. Anyone who does not have the receipt is unable to demonstrate when and from whom they purchased the goods and therefore cannot claim any guarantee.

24 months from the date of purchase, which must be asserted against the seller, i.e. the tire fitter and not against the manufacturer. Anyone who does not have the receipt is unable to demonstrate when and from whom they purchased the goods and therefore cannot claim any guarantee. The Online shopping they follow the same rule.

they follow the same rule. Low pricesas far as the product and service are concerned, often hide tires and performance of poor quality, in terms of durability and road safety.

