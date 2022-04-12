Home page World

No chance to get in: The pregnant woman captured the situation in a photo. © Reddit

The photo of a parked car makes waves. The pregnant woman is stunned – and explains to our portal how the story went on.

Trenton – A photo of a parking lot provides at the platform Reddit for a lot of shaking of heads: there were more than 27,000 reactions in the first nine hours, plus around 1,200 comments. The person concerned describes the incident herself. Although her account has not been confirmed, there is no concrete reason to doubt it. Especially since she explains numerous details to tz.de.

USA: Subaru driver parks pregnant women – photo makes waves

In her Reddit post, she writes, “I was walking out of a restaurant and found my car like this. 32 weeks pregnant. There wasn’t even a glimmer of hope for me.” And the right image makes it clear what she means: Another person parked his Subaru so close to her vehicle that she couldn’t get in through the driver’s door. Not even a slim person without a baby bump would get in there easily.

Angry comments from other users are piling up. This one gets thousands of likes: “This is by far the most obnoxious version of bad parking because there’s literally a curb on the other side. Just get as close as you can, it’s so damn easy not to be brain dead.” Another user expressed alarm at people who “either lack situational awareness or refuse to acknowledge that other people exist.”

USA: Inconsiderateness of Subaru drivers makes many shake their heads

Of course, based on the photo, it initially remains unclear whether the background to the Subaru Park action is perhaps an emergency – but the first impulse is of course: How ruthless! Some even speculate whether the Subaru driver didn’t want to get his shoes dirty and therefore left so much space to the left for the earthen bed.

As the person concerned explains to the tz.de request, the incident occurred in New Jersey, USA. She also explains how the story went on – namely as unpleasant as it began. First her husband, whom she met there for dinner and who had come in another car, went to the restaurant. He asked table by table who owned the car. Vain.

USA: Search for Subaru driver brought new nuisance

“I walked in and yelled at the top of my voice for the Subaru owner to come out and move the car or I’ll call the police.” acted like I was the asshole. She said ‘Ma’am, don’t yell at me, I’m a kid.’ I yelled at her in front of all the other guests that she wasn’t, she drives a car so she’s at least 16, far from a kid.”

The young woman then went out and parked the car. According to her description, the pregnant woman continued to talk to her, lectured her and noticed little understanding. The fact that she raised her voice and yelled in her anger probably had the opposite effect. “Stop yelling at me, you’re making me cry,” the Subaru driver said. “So I just stared at her silently while she parked, then got in my car and drove off.” She also chafes that her husband’s matter-of-fact asking around didn’t get the job done — “only when I made a loud scene.” .

With a little more consideration and prudence, everyone would have been spared the excitement. But maybe the excitement surrounding the park photo will ensure that many who see it will think even better in the future and pay more attention to their fellow human beings. A BMW driver received a note of anger in Germany, who also parked anything but optimally. *tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA. (lin)