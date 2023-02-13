podcast the case xWhile Melissa van Roosmalen and her brother Robin are on their way, they break down and come to a halt on the hard shoulder. Because Melissa gets cold, she sits in the car, and then things go horribly wrong: an inattentive truck driver doesn’t see them and hits the car.
Melissa does not survive the bad accident, Robin breaks his back and pelvis. The brother and sister are buddies for life and were not a day without each other.
In court Robin tells how he is doing: in tears he talks about the loss of his sister, and how he now works as a street coach after his broken career as a former kickboxing world champion. He has forgiven the suspect: “I don’t get excited about the idea that he should go to prison”
Reporter Ard Schouten of the AD Utrechts Nieuwsblad was present at the case. “I have been through many cases, but not often had the feeling that I could be both a suspect and a victim. Everyone makes a mistake in traffic from time to time.
