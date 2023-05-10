Taxi drivers blocked the road at the Michiel de Ruijtertunnel, Weesperstraat, Kattenburgerplein and Piet Heinkade. There were about fifty taxis at the intersection of Weesperplein and Sarphatistraat. There were about fifteen taxis at the Stopera. Not only traffic in the center of the city was deadlocked, but so was part of public transport.

The drivers again protested against the plans of the city council to close streets and roads and thus make the center of Amsterdam car-free. In addition, the taxi drivers are strongly against the test with a barrier on the Weesperstraat, which will stop car traffic during the day from 12 June for a period of six weeks.

“We are protesting against the cut on Weesperstraat,” said Charlie Salah, taxi driver for Taxi Direct. “The policy of the municipality makes it impossible for us to work. How are we supposed to transport customers when the entire city center is closed?” See also Red Bull accepts penalty for overspending, no consequences for Verstappen title

There was a lot of police and a tow truck was present in the center of Amsterdam. Agents on the spot said they knew nothing and reported that the demonstration had not been announced. The mayor disbanded the demonstration because of traffic safety in the city. It is now quiet at the site of the blockades, according to the police.

