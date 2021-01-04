Car trade The share of all-electric cars and rechargeable hybrids increased exponentially last year, with particularly high sales in December

Overall, the past year for the automotive industry was gloomy. Only more than 96,000 new passenger cars were registered for the first time, which is almost 16 per cent less than in the previous year. In the 21st century, only in the financial crisis in 2009 were fewer new cars registered than last year

Electronic cars broke through force in first registrations last year, according to statistics published by the Automotive Information Center.

The share of rechargeable cars increased large, especially in December, when they accounted for as much as 31.5 per cent of first registrations.

Sales for the rest of the year were boosted by the fact that manufacturers’ CO2 emission targets will be tightened this year.

“Now it was worth selling and getting rechargeable cars on the register as much as possible,” says the CEO Pekka Rissa Automobile Confederation.

Downloadable the share of hybrids increased last year from about 5 percent to as high as 13.7 percent. The share of all-electric cars jumped to 4.4 per cent in the second from 1.7 per cent a year.

In recent years, the share of all-electric cars and rechargeable hybrids in passenger cars sold has grown significantly. As late as 2018, they accounted for 4.7 per cent of passenger cars sold, compared with around 18 per cent last year.

At the same time, the number of clean petrol and diesel engines has fallen from 84.4 per cent to 60.6 per cent last year.

Rissa expects the popularity of electric cars and hybrids to continue to grow thanks to subsidies related to rechargeable company cars. However, he said, the growth in demand will level off somewhat.

In December, however, first registrations were only one per cent behind a year ago.

According to Rissa, the pick-up towards the end of the year is also explained by the fact that cars have finally been received in Finland after a quiet period. During the Crown Spring, many car factories were closed.

“It tells why December was so good,” Rissa says.

Ordered cars will show up with a delay of up to months in first registrations depending on the manufacturer’s delivery schedules.

In addition the automotive industry hopes for a revival of scrapping premiums, which began to be granted in early December. Those who take their old car for scrapping will receive a premium of 1,500 to 2,000 euros if they buy a new low-emission car to replace it. The industry estimates that scrapping premiums will increase sales of new cars by about 4,000.

In the Corona year, the trade in used cars ran countercurrently. Used car sales grew 1.4 percent in the second year. Used cars are responsible for the majority of stores. Last year, about 645,000 passenger cars changed hands.

Brand specific the statistics were full of familiar names last year. Toyota dominated the market with a market share of 14 percent.

The top car in the model-specific statistics, the Corolla, was the only one of the most popular models able to increase unit sales. In addition, Toyota’s market share was supported by, among other things, the third Yaris in the model statistics.

Volkswagen and Skoda struggled for second place with shares of just over 10 per cent. In model-specific statistics, the perennial sales king Skoda Octavia was second in anticipation of the renewed collection.

Volvo, Kia and Ford were the next most popular brands.

Among the rare cars has fallen on a favorite of recent years, Fiat, which had a market share of just 0.1 per cent last year. Among other things, the expensive sports car brand Porsche was more popular than Fiat with a market share of 0.3 percent.

Last year, 123 new Fiats and 313 Porsches were registered.