Car trade The market share of rechargeable cars tripled in Europe following the coronavirus pandemic

The market share of rechargeable cars tripled in Europe following the coronavirus pandemic

October 12, 2020
The share of SUVs rose to 39 percent in the new car trade at the beginning of the year.

Downloadable the market share of cars rose to 8% of new car purchases in Europe in the first half of 2020.

The rapid growth rate anticipates that rechargeable cars will triple their market share this year, researchers from the NGO Transport & Environment (T&E) estimate.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has hit the automotive industry, sales of electric cars have increased.

Headquartered in Brussels, T&E defined plug-in hybrid cars as plug-in hybrid cars in its study.

Sales of these cars more than tripled in the European Economic Area at the beginning of the year compared to the comparison period a year earlier.

This year, sales of those models are expected to reach one million units, the researchers say.

Sales will be boosted by tighter EU emission standards and procurement support programs launched in Germany and France.

European According to ACEA, national procurement subsidies, launched in part to reduce the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, have accelerated trade in electric cars.

However, according to the association, the aid measures do not necessarily guarantee that the purchase will continue for a long time.

The popularity of SUVs also rose. Their market share of 39 passenger cars sold in January – June.

