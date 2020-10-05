Upgrade
Car trade In the UK, new car registrations generally fell in lively September

Bhavi Mandalia
October 5, 2020
World
0

The number of registrations appeared to be the lowest in 20 years.

New car registrations fell four percent year-on-year. Normally, September is one of the two busiest months of car sales, but the coronavirus is affecting the car trade, preliminary data from dealers predict.

The Association of Car Dealers will publish more detailed information later on Monday.

September is one of the two months in the UK when license plate sets are exchanged.

The registration number for 330,000 cars was expected to be the lowest in 20 years.

There is often a delay between registrations and agreed deals, as many cars do not arrive from the factory until several months after ordering.



