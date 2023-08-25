Home page World

From: Andrew Knobloch

Split

Parking on vacation is not always self-explanatory or easy. However, what happened to a vacationer in Croatia could have been avoided.

Porec – If you want to go on holiday in northern Croatia, you have plenty of opportunities on the Istrian peninsula. A very popular bathing resort is Porec on the Adriatic coast. The tourist destinations in the popular holiday countries were always a topic of conversation during the summer.

On the one hand, after the recent introduction of the euro in Croatia, everyone was talking about prices again and again. One Woman keeled over a beer cevapcici bill from the pines, for example, Merkur.de also reported in an analysis on the reasons why the tourists had to dig deeper into their wallets. Innovations, bans (like in Dubrovnik) and rules as well as minor earthquakes did not go unnoticed by the Adria fans. But also all sorts of absurd things.

Video of towing crane near Croatia’s holiday hotspot Porec

As this case here in Porec shows, for example. Because a user on reddit filmed a parking driver, most likely a vacationer. However, not the wrongly parked driver, but the result. The “culprit’s” car was towed away, as evidenced by a video dated August 23. The title of the post on Reddit is “When you take the exit to the parking lot on vacation”.

There you can see how the crane lifts the vehicle onto the tow truck. When panning, you can clearly see that the end of the film is on the beach and that the towed vehicle probably became a problem for some people. The caption reads that “many people, including families with children, were stuck.” Parking at an exit is probably never worth the risk.

Croatia faux pas when parking wrongly: “The holiday photos definitely show a winner”

And the end of the film probably not only has a reason to laugh, like pure malicious joy, but also a second one, as another user comments. “Definitely a winner when showing off holiday photos,” he says. And anyone who has ever had to see the sometimes boring pictures from the holidays will be happy about a rather unusual souvenir like this video.

Let yourself be carried away: ten beaches that are among the most beautiful in the world View photo gallery

You should probably pay around 200 euros in Croatia if you are towed away. Which surcharges and other costs are charged will probably have to be seen on a case-by-case basis. In every way a price that would rather be invested in accommodation, food or drink, especially when the weather is good and no storms are imminent.

Another Car Horror had a couple behind them who needed 20 hours instead of nine to get home and for whom one thing is certain: “Never again Croatia”. (another)