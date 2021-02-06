W.A few days after a serious accident in Berlin-Treptow, the third occupant of the fully occupied accident vehicle died. The 19-year-old died on Saturday in the hospital from his severe burn injuries, the police said. He is therefore the sixth road death in the capital this year.

The highly motorized car with four occupants between the ages of 19 and 21 crashed into a construction container late Tuesday evening at high speed and with such force that it tore apart and went up in flames. A young man died at the scene of the accident, a second a few hours later.

The alleged driver suffered fewer serious injuries. He is being investigated for negligent homicide and illegal motor vehicle racing with a fatal outcome. He was first arrested in the hospital. The responsible judge had rejected an arrest warrant requested by the public prosecutor’s office because of doubts about an urgent suspicion. According to its own information, the public prosecutor’s office is still checking whether it will lodge a complaint against it.

According to a report in the “Bild” newspaper, the now deceased was treated in the Marzahn accident hospital, which specializes in burn injuries. According to information from the newspaper, the critically injured 19-year-old was initially placed in an artificial coma.

Firefighters had found debris 100 meters away from the accident site, as a spokesman for the dpa said after the accident. The emergency services had therefore found a picture of the destruction that was difficult to imagine. Around 80 people were deployed. “We work at the scene of the accident, the psychologically stressful mission is discussed afterwards,” the spokesman had described, which was not common even for experienced workers.

For the investigators, the accident looks like this so far: The car with the quartet sped on the street Am Treptower Park on Tuesday evening at around 10:40 p.m., the driver lost control of the car before a junction and crashed into trees with great force before it bursts and burns out.