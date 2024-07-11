Pay attention to the state of the car tiresin view of thesummer exodus why did the checks resume in May? Highway Police focused specifically on the condition of the tyres. These are routine checks on the tyres that are part of the campaign “Safe Holidays 2024” promoted by Rubber Association And PoliceThe checks by the Police Forces were carried out in the month of May and Juneon the streets of Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Umbria, Sardinia And Veneto.

Traffic Police Checks on Tyres

The Highway Police checked between May and June 2024 approximately 10,000 cars. During the checks foreseen in the “Safe Holidays” initiative, the Highway Police verified above all the condition of the tires of cars and their possible breakdowns and irregularities, that is, the correct approvalthe correspondence of the dimensional and performance parameters reported in the vehicle registration documentthe possible presence of cuts and/or damages visible to the naked eye, etc.

The traffic police checks focus on the condition of the tyres

The Highway Police checks also focused on the tread depth which on cars must be at least 1.6mmas well as any apparent damages in addition to a Document control to ensure that the tyres fitted correspond to those indicated and permitted in the vehicle registration document.

Call to attention on the condition of the tyre

The aim of this campaign was to draw attention to car tyres, the most important touch point between a vehicle and the road. Their role is fundamental especially with regards to the road safetybecause a tyre in poor condition or not suitable for the vehicle you are driving can become dangerous.

Car tires are the first and most important point of contact between a vehicle and the road.

We often tend to underestimate the importance of tires in relation to the season in which they are used (summer tyres in winter and winter tyres during the summer). Or even worse, some drivers drive cars that have a heterogeneous equipmentthat is, different tires on the axles: winter at the front and summer at the rear or vice versa.

What are the risks of travelling with smooth, old and non-approved tyres?

In Italy, one of the risk factors for driving is represented by tyres smooth, old and non-approved. The economic crisis is making matters worse, with many older cars on the roads. In 2023, there were approximately 41 million cars registered with an average age of 12 years and 8 months. 59% are over 10 years old and almost 10% are over 30 years old.

In Italy there are almost 40 million cars in circulation with an average age of 12 years and 3 months

The 2024 surveys showed that older vehicles are often not compliant with the Highway Codewith visible problems such as damaged tires or no MOT. About 21.81% of cars less than 10 years old have tire or MOT problems, while this percentage rises to 28.95% for vehicles over 10 years old.

Non-conformities include visibly damaged tyres (5.42%), non-approved tyres (3.85%), smooth tyres (over 8%), and inconsistent tyres (over 5%). About half of the cars use winter tires even in summer. Overall, approximately 27 out of 100 cars have non-compliant tyres and are missing an MOT.

Safe Holidays 2024 Assogomma and Polstrada

The Highway Police checks inside the Safe Holidays campaign were aimed precisely at raising awareness among motorists to pay greater attention to the condition of their car tyres. Born 21 years ago with 5,000 checks on the tires carried out by the Lombardy Highway Police, revealed that 10% of the tires were smooth, highlighting a poor sensitivity to road safety at the time. In 2018, A survey by Assogomma showed a significant change: drivers placed tires in second place among safety devices, after brakes and before seat belts.

This change was the result of numerous initiatives and projects with the State Policeand of the legislator who, with the Law 120 of 2010introduced five-fold penalties for the sale and installation of non-compliant safety devices and made mandatory the winter tires or grip devices during the cold season.

The legal wear limit on cars is 1.6 mm

Motorists welcomed these regulations, with 30% adopting the double set of tirescontributing to a significant reduction in accidents and deaths on the road, as well as environmental benefits thanks to the optimisation of tyre life and the reduction of fuel consumption.

Danger of smooth tires

Over twenty years ago, traffic police checks revealed that 10% of vehicles were circulating with smooth tires. This percentage gradually decreased until it reached a historic low of 2.7% in 2013. But in the last four years, the percentage has risen again to 9%, returning to the levels of twenty years ago.

This increase in smooth tires coincides with a stagnant or declining trend increase in road accidents and victims. The causes include a decreased attention to road safety and the lack of legislative interventions to promote periodic maintenance of vehicles, exacerbated by the loss of purchasing power of consumers.

Almost 10% of the cars checked were running on bald tyres

The 9% of smooth tires is worrying because increases the risk of aquaplaninga dangerous situation where the vehicle loses traction on wet roads, increasing the braking distance and altering vehicle control, potentially causing an accident.

Non-compliant car tires, what does the law say?

The condition of the tires is regulated by theArticle 79 of the Highway Codewhich refers to the efficiency of motor vehicles and their trailers in circulation. technical prescriptions are contained in the regulation (Presidential Decree 495/92): the law says that the legal limit of depth of the main tread grooves must be at least 1.60 mm for motor vehiclesOf 1.00 mm for motorcycles and of 0.50 mm for mopeds. Furthermore the tread with a raised design must be clearly visible across its entire width and around the entire circumference of the tyre.

From 16 May to 14 October, driving with M+S type winter tyres is prohibited.

Driving with non-compliant tyres, in addition to being dangerous, also entails an administrative fine which goes from 85 to 338 euros plus the loss of two points on the license. In the event of checks by the Highway Police, also based on weather or road conditions, the officer who detects the irregularity can also force the driver to stop the march.

The Highway Police carried out checks on the roads of Piedmont, Marche, Tuscany, Lazio, Umbria and Puglia

The law also states that only tyres with the measure is indicated in the vehicle registration documentIn this case, offenders risk a heavy fine that goes from 422 to 1.695 €the withdrawal of the registration document and the obligation to have the car inspected.

All Season Tire Guide VIDEO

Furthermore from May 16th to October 14th on our roads it is forbidden to drive with M+S type winter tyres, who have a speed code lower than that shown on the registration document. This type of infringement can be sanctioned with a fine and with the car stop.

Car tires, how to behave

Acquire approved tyres , suitable for the seasonal period and possibly of well-known brands . Avoid purchasing used tires and especially regrooved tires (further grooved to increase their lifespan), the sale of which is prohibited.

, and possibly of . Avoid purchasing used tires and especially regrooved tires (further grooved to increase their lifespan), the sale of which is prohibited. Always check whether the tyres correspond to the vehicle registration document checking that those fitted have the correct dimensions and performance expected by the vehicle.

checking that those fitted have the correct dimensions and performance expected by the vehicle. Contact for maintenance at specialized professional tire dealers that have clearly visible signs, possibly verifying that they are registered with the Chamber of Commerce in the specific category that identifies the profession of tyre fitter (ATECOFIN code 45 20 40).

that have clearly visible signs, possibly verifying that they are registered with the in the specific category that identifies the profession of tyre fitter (ATECOFIN code 45 20 40). After purchasing, it is always a good idea to check that the receipt the amount relating to the goods purchased from the service provision (assembly, balancing, etc.) is reported separately. Also check that the environmental contribution for each tire to be disposed of is indicated separately on the receipt.

the amount relating to the goods purchased from the service provision (assembly, balancing, etc.) is reported separately. Also check that the environmental contribution for each tire to be disposed of is indicated separately on the receipt. When collecting the vehicle, make sure that the pressure sensor if it exists, is functional.

if it exists, is functional. Remember that the DIY assembly It is prohibited by law.

It is prohibited by law. Control over the inflation of the tires should be done once a month and cold To carry out this operation, it is always advisable to contact a tire dealer who has calibrated pressure gauges.

of the tires should be done To carry out this operation, it is always advisable to contact a tire dealer who has calibrated pressure gauges. Having the receipt certifying the purchase is important to assert the legal guarantee of 24 months from the date of purchase, which must be asserted against the seller, i.e. the tire dealer and not the manufacturer. Anyone who does not have the receipt is not able to demonstrate when and from whom they purchased the goods and therefore cannot claim any guarantee.

of 24 months from the date of purchase, which must be asserted against the seller, i.e. the tire dealer and not the manufacturer. Anyone who does not have the receipt is not able to demonstrate when and from whom they purchased the goods and therefore cannot claim any guarantee. The Online shopping they follow the same rule.

they follow the same rule. Low prices: : as far as product and service are concerned, they often hide tires and performances of poor quality, in terms of durability and road safety.

How to read the abbreviations on the tire label VIDEO

Read also:

→ How to read the tire label

→ Speed ​​code and tire load

→ Correct tire pressure, how to check it

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!

The article Car tires, what the Highway Police checks comes from newsauto.it.

#Car #tires #Highway #Police #checks