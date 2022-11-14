This is the season of mandatory thermal tires on many road sections. A guide to know how to recognize a winter tire, when to fit it, who can do without it and what offenders risk

Andrea Tartaglia





@

andrea_tarta – Milan

Even if the cold season seems to be wavering, on November 15th the obligation to mount winter tires on the roads where the relative ordinance is in force is in force. A measure provided for by the Highway Code not only in the presence of snow: in fact, with cold, rain and frost, in fact, grip decreases and summer tires go into crisis, having winter tires therefore becomes of fundamental importance for safety and protects the sanctions provided for in the event of non-compliance with the provisions. It covers cars, trucks, buses, RVs and tractors traveling on the roads affected by the ordinances. On the other hand, all non-motorized vehicles, such as caravans or trolleys, are excluded. Alternatively, it is necessary to have snow chains on board, to be fitted in case of need or on the advice of the police. See also The games that Barça have left until the end of the season

WHEN TO FIT WINTER TIRES – The obligation of fitted thermal tires starts on November 15, 2022 and ends on April 15, 2023, valid on all roads on which the provisions to that effect apply. Some local administrations may identify different or in any case longer periods, this is the case of the Aosta Valley where the measure is already active from 15 October, while its deadline on 15 April remains unchanged. Fitting winter tires is strongly recommended, a greater safety factor that guarantees a better grip on the road – even if not covered with snow – given the greater grip on very cold asphalt or wet from rain.

HOW TO RECOGNIZE WINTER TIRES – How to understand which tires are fitted to your vehicle? Obviously, from the abbreviations write on the side of the tire. The winter ones bear the initials M + S (Mud & Snow – mud & snow) or MS, M&S, MS, in addition, there is also the stylized symbol of a mountain and / or a snowflake. At the structural level, a winter tire is equipped with a deeply grooved tread and characterized by sipes over the entire surface, necessary to allow greater “grip” on the road on the cold wet or snowy road. See also Elastic effect at high altitude: Inter's braking can now launch Milan

HOW WINTER TIRES ARE MADE – The peculiarity of thermal rubbers is the silica compound with which they are produced which heats up when rolling and the lamellar tread. The hotter the rubber on a cold surface, the more flexible and adherent it is to the road thanks to the rubber sipes that act like claws. With these characteristics, rubber is also effective on snow, so much so that it is exempted from the obligation to mount chains unless you are in conditions of heavy snowfall. The Highway Code requires that the thermal tires respect the speed code shown on the registration certificate, it is possible to fit winter tires with a speed code lower than that set by the manufacturer as long as it is not lower than level “Q”. In the latter case, it is mandatory to display a label on the car that informs you of the maximum permitted speed. See also MotoGP | Bastianini: "GP21 still strong, I have to fill the gaps"

SANCTIONS FOR OFFENDERS – What happens if the thermal tires are not fitted, and if you do not have snow chains on board in the road sections affected by the obligation or in case of snow? The Highway Code provides for penalties that vary according to the context: 41 euros if the infringement is contested in a built-up area; 84 euros if it is contested outside built-up areas and from 80 to 318 euros on the motorway. The deduction of 3 points from the driving license must be added to the penalty.