Over the years, the most diverse anti-theft systems have tried to stem the problem of car thefts. Car thieves have never given up but in some cases some attempts have been foiled, even in daring ways. The latest story comes from the province of Bari where a group of residents stopped car thieves in a singular and truly unexpected way: using chairs.

The attempted theft

No, this is not a joke, to the point that the incident was documented and published on social networks with the video that is making the rounds on the internet and immediately becoming viral. The episode happened in Altamura last December 14th. During an attempted theft of a dark-colored SUV parked in via Ostuni. Some people inside a commercial business heard some suspicious noises and, attracted by them, surprised the criminal intent on breaking into the car.

Car thieves surrounded

The group then started screaming and yelling at the thief. From the words we immediately moved on to the facts, with the gang intent on the theft who quickly found themselves surrounded by a group of angry people who used what they could to stop the criminals, even chairs as can be seen in the videos released online and recorded by residents of the area who crowded onto their balconies to see what was happening in the street.

The security

The thieves were obviously put to flight. And this is not the first episode of its kind, so much so that already in 2020 it was the residents of Altamura themselves who put to flight another group of thieves intent on stealing some cars. Safety had already been at the center of discussions last summer, when the Mayor Vitantonio Petronella had taken stock of the situation with the prefect of Bari.