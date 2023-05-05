Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

Chase and attempted horse theft in Ebbs. © ZOOM.TYROL

A 20-year-old tried to flee from the police with a stolen horse in Ebbs, the Tyrolean neighboring town of Kiefersfelden. He had previously stolen a car – and not only that.

Ebbs – At 8:25 p.m., the Kufstein police station received a call: In Ebbs, a half-naked man with a large knife was sneaking around parked cars. What the police didn’t know yet: The young man had previously threatened several people in town with a knife and taken the car keys from a woman.

Wild West in the Tyrolean Inn Valley: a half-naked man robbed a car with a knife

In their car, a VW Scirocco, the officers discovered the car thief, who then immediately piled up. Several police patrols took up the pursuit of the thief, who sped away regardless of any traffic rules. Eventually, he lost control of the car, crashed through a metal fence and rammed the car into a concrete wall, got out and continued to flee on foot.

This is the VW Scirocco that the Italian stole. He set him against a wall while escaping. © ZOOM.TYROL

The fugitive then discovered a horse in a paddock: With Mirabella, as the mare was called, he wanted to continue the escape from the Tyrolean sheriffs without a saddle. But the pregnant, seven-year-old Welsh Cob horse didn’t approve of the ride – it simply threw the rider off. The cow that successfully escaped from a slaughterhouse would have behaved in the same way.

Austria: 20-year-old Italian becomes a car thief and flees on horseback

Now one might think that the law enforcement officers would have had an easy game with the arrest: because of. The car and horse thief put up a massive fight. Officers then used pepper spray on the man. So they were only able to overpower him.

It is a 20-year-old Italian who lives in the area, as it turned out. He had a 30 centimeter long kitchen knife with him, which was confiscated. Even after the arrest, the man continued to rage and rioted in the patrol car, damaging it in the process.

Drug discovery in the apartment in Tyrol

During the house search, a possible cause for the Italian’s wild behavior was found: the officers found a small amount of cannabis herb. The man was taken to Kufstein Hospital. Officers were not injured in the operation. The car and horse thief is now being investigated for robbery and attempted resistance to state authority. The act of a woman from Thailand, who is said to have poisoned 13 friends with cyanide, reads even more extreme.