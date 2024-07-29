Car thefts, a Game Boy-like device can block the electronic key signal and prevent the car from locking

THE car thieves unfortunately they update themselves and the widespread use of electronics somehow makes their “work” easier. The latest scam is called GameBoy and involves the use of a device that is very reminiscent of Nintendo’s portable console, even if the aim is absolutely not to play.

This device, obviously illegal, allows to replicate the waves produced by electronic keys when they transmit the signal to the car’s control unit to lock the car. The car therefore remains open and the thief, once the owner has left, can access it without problems or the need to force the lock.

It must be said that the “Game Boy” in question is not a tool within the reach of any thief. The price in fact ranges from 14 thousand to 30 thousand euros depending on the model. The fact remains that it is not that difficult to find it online.