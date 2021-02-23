In one more story of politicians thinking that ‘violent video games are to blame for everything’, we bring you the case of an increase in car thefts in Chicago, U.S, place where the Rep. Marcus Evans Jr. wants to modify a 2012 law to prevent some violent video games from being sold, not only to minors, but also to adults.

And what do games have to do with stolen cars? Well it seems that some are convinced that games like Grand Theft Auto and ‘other violent titles’ stimulate this type of action, especially the theft of a car with a passenger still inside.

Last Friday, this politician signed a document to consider the modification of this law, and that the sale to anyone of video games that present ‘psychological damage’, including ‘the theft of a motorized vehicle with a driver or passenger present’ is prohibited.

‘Car break-ins are too much like what they do in Grand Theft Auto’

In this area of U.S car theft is quite high at gas stations and shopping center parking lots. According to one of the security officers in Chicago:

This would prohibit the sale of some of those games that promote the same activities that we suffer from in our communities.

In addition, he mentioned that he reached out to other politicians to continue with this legislation corresponding to the prohibition of video games, after noting certain similarities with local incidents of theft and other actions that players also carry out within the title.

I feel like this game [refiriéndose a Grand Theft Auto] it has become very important in this regard. When you compare the two, you see the great similarities when it comes to carjacking with passengers still inside.

