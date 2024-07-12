Thieves are able to exploit a vulnerability in many Hyundai (but also Kia) models to easily take possession of and steal many cars. This is possible thanks to a programming error that allows the car’s security system to be easily circumventedwhich should instead ensure the authenticity of the code in the transponder from the key stored on the vehicle’s control unit. This bug in fact allows robbers (or hackers) to use a USB cable (but also other tools such as scanners, jammers and grabers) to start the vehicle by activating the engine ignition.

Hyundai and Kia They have subsequently released emergency software updates for several car models that have been affected by a very simple hack, which would allow you to perform thefts.

Hyundai Thefts, Here Are The Models Involved

These are the Hyundai vehicles most involved (over 1 million):

Accent 2018-2022

2018-2022 Elantra 2011-2016; 2017-2020; 2021-2022

2011-2016; 2017-2020; 2021-2022 Elantra GT 2018-2020

2018-2020 Genesis Coupe 2011-2014

2011-2014 Kona 2018-2022

2018-2022 Palisade 2020-2021

2020-2021 Sonata 2011-2014 and Sonata 2015-2019

2011-2014 and 2015-2019 Santa Fe XL 2019

2019 Santa Fe Sports 2013-2018

2013-2018 Santa Fe 2013-2022

2013-2022 Tucson 2011-2022

2011-2022 Veloster 2012-2017, 2019-2021

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Venue 2020-2021

With the software update you can secure your car. The free update is performed through the authorized workshop Hyundai in less than an hour. The owners of the affected vehicles have been informed directly by the vehicle manufacturer. The software update essentially corrects the key code, changing its logic in order to prevent the vehicle from starting when the car owner locks the doors using the original key. Following this update, the ignition will therefore only be activated when the original key is used to unlock the car.

Car theft, car hacking

Car hacking has been widely promoted as a kind of competition on TikTok from July 2022, with the diffusion of some videos which would show how to remove the steering column cover to reveal a USB-A slot, which is then connected to the targeted car.

The challenge that went viral on TikTok was called “Kia Challenge”, and in Los Angeles it had a significant impact, with Hyundai and Kia reported an increase of about 85% in thefts in 2022 compared to the previous year. For this reason, the United States Department of Transportation (NHTSA) has issued a warning explaining that This safety defect affects 3.8 million Hyundai vehicles And 4.5 million Kia vehicles.

How to protect yourself from car theft

Car theft is still a serious problem today, but fortunately there are some precautions that can be taken to protect your car and reduce this risk:

Mechanical anti-theft devices : such as a steering wheel lock (which prevents the steering wheel from turning), a brake lock (which can block the pedals, making it impossible to start the vehicle), or a gear shift lock (which locks the gear shift into a particular gear).

: such as a steering wheel lock (which prevents the steering wheel from turning), a brake lock (which can block the pedals, making it impossible to start the vehicle), or a gear shift lock (which locks the gear shift into a particular gear). Electronic burglar alarms: for example, an acoustic and visual alarm (in case of theft it emits sound and light signals to discourage thieves), a GPS system (in case of theft the vehicle’s position can be viewed via satellite), or an ignition lock which prevents the engine from starting unless the original key is used.

It is also necessary to adopt some appropriate and above all careful behaviors, for example you should not leave valuables (such as wallets, laptops, smartphones, etc.) in the vehicle. And also make sure that doors, windows and trunk are always closed. Parking the vehicle in a fairly busy and well-lit area can help, as well as installing a dash camor a video camera that can capture video from the front or rear of the vehicle.

There are also many app and security tools that help monitor your vehicle in order to receive alerts in case of theft or attempted theft. Some of these apps are also able to control the car remotely, and act immediately: turning off the engine and turning on the lights.

What to do in case of car theft

Here you are How to act in case of theft:

Report immediately the theft to Police .

immediately the theft to . Contact your insurance company to activate the compensation procedure (NB it is of fundamental importance to include coverage against theft and fire in your car insurance).

Provide law enforcement and insurance companies with any information that may help them find the stolen vehicle, including the model, license plate, color, and other specific information.

SCANNERS, JAMMER AND GRABBERS…

