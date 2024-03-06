How cars are stolen today? But above all how to do (and what to do) for protect yourself? The world moves forward at the speed of light, and we all notice it. And we all also notice how times are changing, and how we are changing ourselves. From individuals to entire populations, but also professions. And we could also include i in this last category thieves who have learned to take cars away at the same speed. But how do they do it?

Keyless entry, start and take it away…!

In this era of maximum digitalisation, with “keyless” keys it is possible to open the doors and start a car simply with a radio signal emitted by the remote control present in the key.

“Code grabber” is the latest thing that is becoming popular in Rome

In Rome, thefts of cars opened without burglary are growing, using the Keyless key opening system through the “code grabbers”an increasingly popular tool for vehicle theft.

The news from North to South (Cerignola!) is full of car thefts, which in recent times have intensified due to the use of this small device. The code grabber, therefore, can easily open, without using keys, many of the cars on the market, from the latest generation ones (even if they have begun to have more updated protection systems) to the older ones. Furthermore, this appliance is also used for open garages, shutters, shutters and automatic doors.

Cars at risk of theft from North to South

The Roman episode is only the latest in a long series. Yet, in recent weeks there had been very little talk about the code grabber. Maybe too little! Yes, because by going back through the news of the most important cities of the country, we learn that already in 2021 in Genoa 62 arrests had been carried out for what was then defined as the “method Georgian” (and we will reveal why shortly), with which thefts were carried out by breaking into doors and shutters.

Cannibalized cars, stolen cars, stolen goods

The following year, however, in Milan, the agents of the Quarto Oggiaro police station arrested a forty-eight-year-old man, also of Georgian origin, for various car thefts through the so-called “remote control technique“.

Different names, different years, but only one method: that of the code grabber. Italian motorists, perhaps unknowingly for years have been at risk (and at a high level) of having their car robbed without leaving any trace. Or, as happened in Milan, the theft from inside the car as if it were magic.

Code grabbers Pandora P24

This is a device Bulgarian origin (But say Russian production) born as a tool to help locksmiths, but used to carry out slapstick robberies. Its operation is as simple, at least in words, as it is diabolical. Indeed, the Pandora is capable of perceive the frequencies of electronic devices such as car control units, as well as electronic shutters and roller shutters, by opening them without damaging them in any way.

For example, Pandora Ferrari DXL manages to open the doors of many cars from the Aston Martin, Audi, Ford, Jaguar, Hyundai, Kia, Land Rover etc. ranges. And we assure you that the list is very long. This model can be safely purchased on the Internetthrough payment in bitcoin. The purchase is summarized as follows on the same site: “Quick Western Union money transfer (Money Gram, Ria Transfer) or prepaid purchase during a personal meeting in Bulgaria, in the city of Sofia. You will be given a receipt (document) certifying that you have made the advance payment and within 2-3 days you can collect it in person in Sofia at our shop. The product is always available in our shop in BULGARIA. Or I send from Bulgaria via DHL courier with 100% advance payment”.

Grabbers and Game Boys

Also from 2022 is the news of the use of code grabbers among the most common methods for car theft. In that case we were talking about a strange model very similar to an old one game boyand the price of £20,000 (about 23,385 euros). Well, there are different types of these gadgets and for different car models.

Grabber “game boy” version

Then there is also a grabber who looks like an old man Nokia 3310 which seems to work on Toyota, Lexus. These tools were born inEastern Europeand developed especially in Georgia (this is the reason for the “Georgian method”) in Romaniaand in Russia. The sale of such instruments in some countries is perfectly legal. In short, there is nothing that is inviolable. Everything that is made to be opened can be opened sooner or later.

How to protect yourself from car thieves

But for every problem (fortunately) there is also one solution. And so, again there are some precautions to take to defend yourself from code grabbers. For example, there are systems of anti-theft alarm which I am more resistant to these devices, but it is also advisable to install an anti-theft alarm system with anti-code grabbing technology. And then there are all the other tips to make the task difficult for car thieves, such as parking your vehicle in a safe and well-lit place, not forgetting the car keys inside the passenger compartment, and so on.

To understand how to defend yourself, it is recommended to also read the article on the functioning of “smart” or keyless keys