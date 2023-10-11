It is the latest method to quickly create an inventory. Car theft with drones is completely 2024.

Unfortunately, it is something that still happens a lot: car theft. Miscreants, idiots and rogues felt it necessary to compensate for the lack of decency (and breast milk) by stealing other people’s goods. The thieves become increasingly direct and brutal. In this case in Voorne-Putten, the thieves’ guild applies a new discipline: car theft with a drone.

Or well, car theft: theft from cars. The cars are simply left there. The thieves are mainly concerned about parts. They use the drone to scan the area for willing victims (read: German cars that are FULL).

Car theft with drones: expensive options are targeted

This is mainly due to expensive options that not all models have. Think of extensive navigation systems, LED headlights, multifunctional steering wheels, airbags and other electronics. In many cases they work in a targeted manner. That means they drill a hole in the door. From there they can open the car from the inside.

They take with them any items that can be removed quickly and bring in a lot of money. So they prefer to leave the leather sports interior in place, because four door panels, two seats, a sofa and black headliner are difficult to steal. But they would gladly (and quickly) take such a cool sports steering wheel with them.

Men with caps

The police acknowledge that many burglaries took place, but not that they were done by drone. That is something that the residents themselves have observed. Fortunately, they also reported it to the police.

The description is quite clear: two men with a backpack and a cap. Well, just find that one again.

Through: AD Auto.

photo credit: How a BMW was stolen in 1 minute in 2019

