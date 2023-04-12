The photograph of the crime applied to the car, along with other reverses: VertiMovers (the Observatory of the Verti digital insurance company) has published an interesting report on wrongdoing affecting motorists during 2022. Milan and Rome they are the main provinces by distribution of claims with respectively 17.1% and 21.4% of the total. The area around the capital also holds the record for the highest number of serious accidents (25%), a much higher figure than the rest of the four provinces in the ranking (Florence, Vicenza, Bologna and Milan) whose value is instead to 6% of the total.

More glass is broken in Milan

—

The Lombard capital holds the record for number of broken crystals: 57% of the total. A very high percentage. In Turin on 30 June 2022, following a heavy storm, 13% of the total damage from weather conditions that occurred during the year was accumulated. November 2022 was the month with the highest number of car thefts of the entire year with 11% of the total. Conversely, the “safest” month was August: 5.3% of the total. The province that has suffered the highest number of car thefts is Rome with 42.2% of the crimes reported on a national scale. The body configuration most appreciated by thieves is that of the SUV, which alone is worth 47% of the total. The most stolen Italian car ever remains the Fiat Panda. During 2022, around 37,000 cars were returned to their owners, equal to 41% of the thefts committed in the entire year. This is also due to the diffusion of new satellite anti-theft devices which share the vehicle’s position in real time, allowing it to be tracked promptly.