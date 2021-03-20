Specialized mafias have stolen in the Region since 2018 more than 2,500 cars for sale or for use by other criminal groups in their crimes
To attack, to run, to transport drug caches, to do business with them or to scrap them and sell them for parts. The organizations dedicated to the theft and illicit traffic of vehicles set their prey depending on the criminal typology to which they are dedicated.
Owners who have been the victims of a car theft from u
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Last days! Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Car #theft #request #carte
Leave a Reply