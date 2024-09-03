Ciudad Juarez.- Despite special operations against car thieves in Ciudad Juárez, the crime prevails and even registered an increase in July 2024 compared to the previous month.

Last month (July), 172 stolen vehicles (including motorcycles and cars, with and without violence) were reported, compared to 152 in June, according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

The locations where these robberies are mostly carried out are changing, according to Adrián Sánchez, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), who said that due to the constant special operations that are carried out when noticing a certain mode of operation of the criminals, they decide to change the location where they carry out the thefts.

In detail, 16 cars were stolen by carjacking (with violence), 149 without violence, as well as seven motorcycles without violence. July was the second month along with April in which no motorcyclist was robbed of his vehicle under threats or moral or physical violence.

January began with 189 stolen vehicles, followed by 127 in February, and then 155, 134, 157 and 152, reaching 172 in July.

Between January and July 2023, vehicle theft was concentrated in shopping malls such as Sendero, Sendero Las Torres, Las Misiones, Gran Patio Zaragoza and the Centro area.

There was also a high incidence in Mi Plaza Libramiento and Plaza Monumental, in addition to the Benito Juárez Monument, the Santa Fe Bridge and the Plaza de la Mexicanidad.

According to the Crime Map of the Trust for Competitiveness and Citizen Security, there is not a single area where more than one robbery was reported in the month of July, with the exception of the intersection of the Juárez-Porvenir highway with Santiago Troncoso Avenue, where three cars were stolen.

In July 2021, 251 cases of vehicle theft were recorded on this border, a figure that rose to 197 the following year and then to 190. That is, 2024 is the third year in a row with declining figures for this crime in that month, although it showed an increase compared to June.

