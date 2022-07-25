Data relating to car theft in Italy confirm a swing. After the boom of the past decades, this type of crime had registered a sharp decline in 2020, while now it has started to rise again: throughout 2021, vehicle thefts in our country have grown by + 2%, going from a total of 102,708 cases in Italy. ‘previous year to 104,372. The categories cars / SUVs and motorcycles / scooters were those most targeted by vehicle thieves, who were instead more “benevolent” towards heavy vehicles and vans.

The data emerge from the “Dossier on vehicle thefts” prepared by LoJack Italia, which collected and analyzed the data provided by the Ministry of the Interior on 2021 and integrated them with those coming from national and international elaborations and reports on the phenomenon. The company of the CalAmp Group, leader in telematics solutions for the Automotive, said it was also concerned by another factor, linked to recovery of stolen vehiclesIn fact, there are still many difficulties encountered in this operation, with the percentage of finds which in the whole of last year dropped to 37%. Translated, almost two out of three stolen vehicles disappear into thin air and there is no trace of them anymore. From a geographical point of view, the growth of car thefts has involved practically all the Italian regions, with the Campania which consolidated its leadership in the area with the highest theft risk with almost 27,500 crimes in one year.

But what are the models that most end up in the crosshairs of car thieves? Leading the ranking is there Fiat Panda, with 8,816 subtractions throughout 2021, followed by the Fiat 500, Fiat Punto and Lancia Ypsilon. The top 4 of this particular ranking is therefore unchanged compared to the previous year: in fifth position there is the Smart ForTwo Coupè, which with 1,389 thefts has ousted Volkswagen Golf. The list of the most attentive cars is completed by Renault Clio, Ford Fiesta, Opel Corsa and Fiat Uno.