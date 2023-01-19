Car theft is still quite a thing in the Netherlands, even in 2022.

Over the past few days we were able to make you happy with all kinds of sales statistics. The sales in the Netherlands in 2022, striking things worldwide and of course the two most important issues: the sales figures of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Alpine A110. We covered that last one for you yesterday.

For now we have a slightly less fun – but no less interesting – aspect for you in terms of ‘acquiring’ cars: theft. In the year 2022 there are exactly 5,973 cars estranged, it says LIV.

That is an increase of no less than 11% compared to the previous year (which was still plagued by corona lockdowns). There is also a clear increase in company cars, at least in percentages. In 2022, 1,394 light commercial vehicles were stolen, which is an increase of 23%. Mercedes-Benz is the most popular in this category with 426 units.

Car theft in 2022 in the Netherlands not yet the highest ever

Incidentally, the number of stolen passenger cars is still lower than in 2019, the year before corona. In 2019, the number of stolen cars was much higher: 7,107 were stolen.

Which cars are stolen the most? Toyota was the most popular with the thieves guild with 1,036 copies. The RAV4 is the most popular model, with 456 stolen. In many cases, however, the theft was not for resale or a mobile PIN transaction, but for parts.

The Toyota Auris in particular was a victim. In 73% of the cases, the car was found with the catalytic converter removed. Toyota is therefore single-handedly responsible for the 74% increase in hybrid and electric vehicles. Just about all those hybrids are a Toyota.

Also striking, Fords are suddenly a lot more popular. 49% more units were stolen from the Fiesta, Focus and C-Max.

Age

When it comes to age, the category of 3 to 5 years old is the most popular. That is about 27% of the cases. Newer cars (0 to 3 years old) are 8% less stolen.

Not entirely unimportant: what is the recovery rate? That is about 45%, about the same as last year. Of course, the chance of finding the car is greatest within 24 hours. Then the chance is 16%, after a month this has dropped to 7.6%.

Incidentally, not all of those six thousand copies were stolen with a crowbar and iron wire. 1,100 cars were stolen in other ways. This concerns cars that have not been returned after a period of rental, lease or borrowing.

