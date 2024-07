Only the logo distinguishes the Colt from the Renault Clio.

The Colt is a nimble and frugal little car, but it doesn’t have a drop of Mitsubishi in it.

“You are changed to the empty Rellu”, says my friend, when I’m sad.

The car does say Mitsubishi in big letters on the back, but the Japanese confusion is not going through now.

“Yes, or this is a Mitsubishi Colt, but it’s actually a Renault Clio, with just the Mitsu logos changed,” I explain.