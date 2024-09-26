Friday, September 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Car test | The new station wagon hybrid goes so far on electricity that we couldn’t believe the number

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Car test | The new station wagon hybrid goes so far on electricity that we couldn’t believe the number
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The new Superb station wagon already stretches to five meters. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Škoda’s big station wagon goes a record-breaking distance on electricity.

Big The Škoda Superb has long been synonymous with station wagon. Even a heavyweight wrestler won’t have trouble riding it, and a bed can go in through the back hatch.

The Czech family train has now been renewed in its fourth generation and is a little bit bigger than before, as is often the case with car model renewals. The length is now 4.9 meters and the rear container has been carved 30 liters wider than the front, if that number has practical meaning.

#Car #test #station #wagon #hybrid #electricity #couldnt #number

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]