Car test | The new station wagon hybrid goes so far on electricity that we couldn’t believe the number

Škoda’s big station wagon goes a record-breaking distance on electricity.

Big The Škoda Superb has long been synonymous with station wagon. Even a heavyweight wrestler won’t have trouble riding it, and a bed can go in through the back hatch.

The Czech family train has now been renewed in its fourth generation and is a little bit bigger than before, as is often the case with car model renewals. The length is now 4.9 meters and the rear container has been carved 30 liters wider than the front, if that number has practical meaning.