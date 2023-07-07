Saturday, July 8, 2023
Car test | The expected electric car turned out to be a fiasco, now its twin sister appeared on the market. What have you learned from the last time?

July 7, 2023
The Subaru Solterra differs from its Toyota sibling with a slightly different front and fog lights. The car was filmed in Helsinki on Liisankatu. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Toyota launched the electric car bZ4X, which had a lot of problems. Now comes an identical sister model of the car from Subaru. Do you dare to get the version made by the latter now?

Toyota brought its first electric car to the market last year. The specially named bZ4X seemed on paper to be a very good and competitive mid-range game.

However, in the Finnish winter, the car turned out to be quite a disappointment. In our test even with a few degrees below zero, the fast charging power dropped to a miserable 40 kilowatts and the operating range shrank to around 250 kilometers.

