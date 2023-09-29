Car test | The brand, which is considered cheap, brings a station wagon to the market with an absolutely incredible back space.

Dacia’s look has been brightened up with a modern logo. The car was filmed at Tuohisaari ferry beach in Savonlinna.

Dacia Jogger is the most affordable car for a large family in Finland. It even has equipment that you can’t even get for the hundred thousand euro Mersui.

If the price of the car should be calculated for each person that fits inside, the Romanian Dacia would be the undisputed number one on the market.

The new Dacia Jogger is by far the cheapest 7-seater car sold new in Finland.

For 21,000 euros, the whole family can fit inside, and even a couple of extra children from the neighbor. That’s a ridiculously cheap price for a new car, and a couple of years ago this space wonder was sold for an even more ridiculous price: 17,999 euros, and 18,999 euros with extra seats.