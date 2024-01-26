Car test | Hulppea töpseli-Mersu offers an incredibly long drive. At the same time, it creates a new kind of problem.

The big Mercedes-Benz is sleek and expensive-looking. The car was filmed along highway 24 in Asikkala.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class models represent perhaps the best plug-in hybrid technology on the market. It also has an unexpected flip side.

Mercedes-Benz The E-series can be called the fixed star of the automotive world.

This model, a favorite of taxi drivers and the wealthy of the old union, has been produced in a broad sense since the 1950s, although these big Mersu's have only been called the E-series since 1993.