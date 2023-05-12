Friday, May 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Car test | For the price of this electric car, you get four Teslas or an apartment. Even the bow goes “beyond propriety”.

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Car test | For the price of this electric car, you get four Teslas or an apartment. Even the bow goes “beyond propriety”.

Bemar’s frontal kidneys are now bigger than ever. In addition, they have a light. The car was photographed on Helsinki’s Laivurinkatu. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Bemar’s i7 is a luxury electric car that lacks nothing. It even has such a cheeky quality that it puts Finnish drivers to shame.

Between there will be cars that pull up quietly. This new BMW i7 is definitely one.

Everything is big in this all-electric comfort fortress: weight 2,700 kilograms, length 5.4 meters, horsepower 544. The battery weighs half a ton, and for the price of a car you can get an apartment in Helsinki.

Or four mid-range Teslas. The test model of the thing costs 198,810 euros.

#Car #test #price #electric #car #Teslas #apartment #bow #propriety

See also  Film Festival and Ukraine War: The Defenders of Russian Culture in Cannes
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What happened to Ana Colchero, the actress from “Isabella, a woman in love” who worked with Christian Meier?

What happened to Ana Colchero, the actress from "Isabella, a woman in love" who worked with Christian Meier?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result