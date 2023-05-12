Car test | For the price of this electric car, you get four Teslas or an apartment. Even the bow goes “beyond propriety”.

Bemar’s frontal kidneys are now bigger than ever. In addition, they have a light. The car was photographed on Helsinki’s Laivurinkatu.

Bemar’s i7 is a luxury electric car that lacks nothing. It even has such a cheeky quality that it puts Finnish drivers to shame.

Between there will be cars that pull up quietly. This new BMW i7 is definitely one.

Everything is big in this all-electric comfort fortress: weight 2,700 kilograms, length 5.4 meters, horsepower 544. The battery weighs half a ton, and for the price of a car you can get an apartment in Helsinki.

Or four mid-range Teslas. The test model of the thing costs 198,810 euros.