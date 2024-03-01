Car test | Does this car live up to the hype? HS drove a little Volvo in the winter, which was blindly ordered by a thousand.

The EX30 is a very compact little SUV. The length is only 4.2 meters. The car was filmed in Hämeenlinna in the yard of the Militaria Museum.

Volvo's little EX30 electric car is snappy, but in some places it feels unnecessarily cheap. Now you can find out what it's like to drive a car in winter.

Volvo's the brand is still very highly valued in Finland. When Volvo introduced its small EX30 electric carmore than a thousand Finns ordered one right away – without a test drive and without seeing the whole car other than in the brochures.

The EX30 is Volvo's smallest, cheapest, fastest, most efficient and, at least in terms of its image, also the most environmentally friendly car. It's just a shame that it's not all of these at the same time.