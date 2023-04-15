Car test | Bemari did something unusual. A nimble little family car with a front that catches the eye.

Bemar’s bow design approaches the limits of vulgarity now also in the second series. The car was photographed in Kristiinankaupunki’s inner harbor in front of the old customs house.

The second series Bemar plug-in hybrid is a special car when viewed from the front, engine and gauges. HS set out to find out what it’s really made of.

Is family cars, there are minivans and small family cars and everything in between. Then there’s this BMW 2 Series Active Tourer that you can’t really tell what it is.

Bemari once brought this as a competitor to Mersu’s chubby B series. Kai could be talking about a small minivan. It is as difficult to compartmentalize the bubbly Bemar as it is to compartmentalize the potential buyer base.