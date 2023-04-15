Sunday, April 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Car test | Bemari did something unusual. A nimble little family car with a front that catches the eye.

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Car test | Bemari did something unusual. A nimble little family car with a front that catches the eye.

Bemar’s bow design approaches the limits of vulgarity now also in the second series. The car was photographed in Kristiinankaupunki’s inner harbor in front of the old customs house. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

The second series Bemar plug-in hybrid is a special car when viewed from the front, engine and gauges. HS set out to find out what it’s really made of.

Niko Kettunen

14.4. 17:00 | Updated 20:30

Is family cars, there are minivans and small family cars and everything in between. Then there’s this BMW 2 Series Active Tourer that you can’t really tell what it is.

Bemari once brought this as a competitor to Mersu’s chubby B series. Kai could be talking about a small minivan. It is as difficult to compartmentalize the bubbly Bemar as it is to compartmentalize the potential buyer base.

#Car #test #Bemari #unusual #nimble #family #car #front #catches #eye

See also  'Energy tourism' in Greece: 'For the money that gas costs, you can last a while here'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sudan, Italian NGO Music for Peace stranded in Khartoum: among them an 8-year-old child

Sudan, Italian NGO Music for Peace stranded in Khartoum: among them an 8-year-old child

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result