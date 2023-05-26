Car test | An incomprehensible “amusement park device” is sold in Finland. The SUV is from a time that will not return.

Timelessly designed, the Suzuki Jimny is very small and very compact. The car was photographed in Myllysaari, Lahti.

The legendary car model’s life ends with emission restrictions. We test drove the beloved midget SUV Suzuki Jimny for the last time, but even sitting in the car was a sweaty job.

Car world changes quickly. Electrification is one of the first to weed out, perhaps somewhat paradoxically, small petrol cars, because their production becomes unprofitable in a world of stricter emission restrictions.

Among other things, the production of the Ford Fiesta will be stopped in June, and the end of this Japanese Suzuki Jimny midget SUV has been on the shelf for longer.