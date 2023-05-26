Friday, May 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Car test | An incomprehensible “amusement park device” is sold in Finland. The SUV is from a time that will not return.

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Car test | An incomprehensible “amusement park device” is sold in Finland. The SUV is from a time that will not return.

Timelessly designed, the Suzuki Jimny is very small and very compact. The car was photographed in Myllysaari, Lahti. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

The legendary car model’s life ends with emission restrictions. We test drove the beloved midget SUV Suzuki Jimny for the last time, but even sitting in the car was a sweaty job.

Car world changes quickly. Electrification is one of the first to weed out, perhaps somewhat paradoxically, small petrol cars, because their production becomes unprofitable in a world of stricter emission restrictions.

Among other things, the production of the Ford Fiesta will be stopped in June, and the end of this Japanese Suzuki Jimny midget SUV has been on the shelf for longer.

#Car #test #incomprehensible #amusement #park #device #sold #Finland #SUV #time #return

See also  Former MDR entertainment boss Udo Foht convicted of fraud
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The fentanyl plague: this is how this devastating drug works

The fentanyl plague: this is how this devastating drug works

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result